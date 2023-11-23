🌱 Microgreens In Daily Cuisine 🍽️

🤔 Ever wondered how much we consume? On average, about four ounces per person per day! 😋
👩 Jessica Hicks, the founder of Itty Bitty Micro Farm explain how microgreens can be used in daily routine through different ways. 🚜
🥗 It could be used in salads or delightful dishes like chicken fettuccine alfredo with broccoli, microgreens add an amazing touch. 🥗🍲
🎙️ https://bit.ly/43VnNoF
Start your day with a protein-packed omelet featuring red cabbage, broccoli, or kale microgreens. Lunch or dinner, they're a must! 🔥
👩🍳Cook them? Nah! Wilt them towards the end to preserve those nutrients. 🚀
🌱 Don't overcook; let the microgreens shine! 🌟
