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Reid Sheftall MD — Did China Play Coronavirus Card to Damage Adversarial Economies?
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5 views • December 14, 2020
READ MORE: https://dryburgh.com/ reid-sheftall-did-china-play-coronavirus-card
I took Ivor's great show and reduced it to 28 minutes from 1 hour 36 minutes. If you have time, I strongly recommend watching it in full here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dC9u_4BQ8yo (Copyright Ivor Cummins, December 3, 2020 – Permission Obtained)
I also recommend subscribing to Ivor’s Patreon, https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
LBRY, https://lbry.tv/@Dryburgh:7/reid-sheftall-did-china-play-coronavirus-card:1
Twitter @DryburghDotcom
I took Ivor's great show and reduced it to 28 minutes from 1 hour 36 minutes. If you have time, I strongly recommend watching it in full here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dC9u_4BQ8yo (Copyright Ivor Cummins, December 3, 2020 – Permission Obtained)
I also recommend subscribing to Ivor’s Patreon, https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
LBRY, https://lbry.tv/@Dryburgh:7/reid-sheftall-did-china-play-coronavirus-card:1
Twitter @DryburghDotcom
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