Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE U.S. SELECTION - THE SCRIPT WAS WRITTEN 30 YEARS AGO
channel image
The Prisoner
9099 Subscribers
Shop now
404 views
Published 16 hours ago

I HAVE A CANADIAN EXEMPTION IF I'M WRONG

Trump/Wilbur Ross - https://tinyurl.com/5a8ut4e8

Wilbur' Ross (steel) - https://thedrilldown.com/newsroom/flashback-wilbur-ross-invested-in-firms-moving-foreign-steel-during-tariff-negotiations/

FRONTLINE Article/Documentary - https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/article/watch-inside-the-bailout-that-saved-a-collapsing-trump-organization/

Mirrored - Remarque88

REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
politicselectionglobalism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket