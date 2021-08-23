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Trying to get past AI on You Tube. Killing me softly rap beat with some info. Air date 8-23-21
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1 view • August 23, 2021
Sorry if the music is annoying. I wanted to get some info out there on YT. It worked. I removed it today and figured I would upload here to keep it safe. I only got a copyright claim. Lol
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