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Dr. Mike Yeadon In Conversation With James Delingpole (2)
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1326 views • April 09, 2021
A BGB reproduction of James Delingpost's latest conversation with the former Pfizer Vice President - Dr. Michael Yeadon PhD.
In another of Delingpost's excellent podcasts, we get Dr. Yeadon's views on the hoax Sars-Cov 2 so called 'pandemic' and his views on the unnecessary demployment and real dangers of experimental gene altering mRNA vaccines, and what he thinks the only explanation for this madness could be.
A must listen to fascinating conversation that flies in the face of the official line on this fake and fraudulent 'plannedemic'. Dr. Yeadon does not hold back his punches - he is genuinely angered and very concerned for the welfare of the human race.
In another of Delingpost's excellent podcasts, we get Dr. Yeadon's views on the hoax Sars-Cov 2 so called 'pandemic' and his views on the unnecessary demployment and real dangers of experimental gene altering mRNA vaccines, and what he thinks the only explanation for this madness could be.
A must listen to fascinating conversation that flies in the face of the official line on this fake and fraudulent 'plannedemic'. Dr. Yeadon does not hold back his punches - he is genuinely angered and very concerned for the welfare of the human race.
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