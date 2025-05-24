After a short break about Ukrainian boats, Russian quadcopters again dropped mini-bombs on another boats over the Right Bank of Dnepr during a skirmish in Kherson region. The Russian military channels shared video on May 21, 2025, showing the crew of an unmanned aerial vehicle from the 18th Combined Arms Army, part of the Dnepr Group of Forces, quickly identifying Ukrainian boats during a planned flight over the Right Bank of Dnepr. The quadcopter then flew there to drop high-explosive fragmentation shells several times on real targets, both boats were destroyed and then caught fire, killing the Ukrainian boat crew. In addition, the UAV unit's soldiers used real-time surveillance capabilities to track Ukrainian movements, and adjusted the attack on another boat covered with blanket, indicating that it had not been used but is burning on the ground. Ukraine, usually uses these boats to cross the river to the Left Bank of Dnepr, the Kherson region controlled by the Russian Armed Forces, but they never returned home! As the control of the crossings tightened, Kiev's troops on the Right Bank of the Dnepr became isolated and vulnerable to encirclement. The Dnepr Group of Forces continued to conduct daily operations to destroy UAV command posts, temporary deployment points, artillery guns, mortars, armored vehicles, ammunition depots, and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kherson. The unit continued to coordinate adjustments with various weapons, and monitor the movements of the Ukrainians, who never understood how to move tactically in order to win the battle. Over the past few days, the coordinated efforts of the UAV crews have resulted in the discovery and destruction of Baba Yaga type unmanned aerial vehicle, light armored vehicles, tanks, and Ukrainian UAV crews, the effectiveness of the FPV drone operators being associated with their ability to strike targets from a distance. The reconnaissance drones quickly identified Ukrainian military facilities, and relayed their coordinates to the command post for precise fire damage. The secret lies in confusing the Ukrainians, so that they cannot understand how the Russians really work. Crossing the river on these boats only wastes Kiev's energy without reaping any results.

