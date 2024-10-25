Epic artillery preparation on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Bogoyavlenka - Shakhtyorskoye line, south of Kurakhovo.

After the capture of Ugledar , the South Donetsk group of the Russian Armed Forces continues offensive operations towards Kurakhovo from the south.

News from the fields of Kursk region:

2,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers blocked in Kursk region, Russian army begins liquidation of this group — Putin

North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Jong-gyu said that sending North Korean troops to Russia, if it had taken place, would have been in accordance with international law.

❗️Deputy Commander of the Third Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Azov) Maksym Zhorin noted the need for immediate preparation of the Dnipropetrovsk region for defense.

The enemy confirms the breakthrough of significant forces of the Russian Armed Forces into the village of Vishnevoye , which is the rear of the defending group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Selidovo .

As we have already written earlier, this cuts off the enemy's supply and convenient escape route from Selidovo, forcing them to retreat through the only remaining route to the north.

The situation is rapidly approaching the collapse of the city’s defense precisely due to the latest flanking maneuvers of the advancing Russian group.

Zelensky denied UN Secretary General Guterres a visit to Ukraine because of his trip to Russia for the BRICS summit.

