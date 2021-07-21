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X Factor Winner Altiyan Child Reveal Satanic Religion, Were is He Now? [20.07.52021]
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338 views • July 21, 2021
'Here is a video to answer some of your concerns as to whether Altiyan Child is ok.'
2010 X-Factor Winner Altiyan Childs Reveals the World's Secret Religion: Satanism [15.04.2021] (5:17:11 min)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hqRPeUUaGJER/
Ryan's video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_Xti9kQRa8&;t=267s
An Email From Altiyan Childs
11,178 views May 12, 2021
Ryan Zehm - 20.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/E_Xti9kQRa8
Altiyan Child's Email:
https://beyondthepoles.com/?p=241
BE BLESSED!!
28 views Jul 20, 2021
by: Denae
https://youtu.be/Fa6NovxMPdY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fa6NovxMPdY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFVCwmp28XHikc7YEecPOuA
2010 X-Factor Winner Altiyan Childs Reveals the World's Secret Religion: Satanism [15.04.2021] (5:17:11 min)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hqRPeUUaGJER/
Ryan's video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_Xti9kQRa8&;t=267s
An Email From Altiyan Childs
11,178 views May 12, 2021
Ryan Zehm - 20.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/E_Xti9kQRa8
Altiyan Child's Email:
https://beyondthepoles.com/?p=241
BE BLESSED!!
28 views Jul 20, 2021
by: Denae
https://youtu.be/Fa6NovxMPdY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fa6NovxMPdY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFVCwmp28XHikc7YEecPOuA
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