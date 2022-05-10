Miles Guo: Scheherazade, yacht of Putin’s, was originally built for me. Because I took on the mission of taking down the CCP and no longer needed the yacht, it was later purchased by Putin

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5/8/2022 Miles Guo: Scheherazade, the recently confiscated yacht of Putin’s, was originally built for me. Because I took on the mission of taking down the CCP and no longer needed the yacht, it was later purchased by Putin