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YOU WILL OWN NOTHING BY 2030!
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477 views • January 08, 2021
QUESTION: Why MUST the Democrat Left and RINOS be rid of Trump?
ANSWER: TRUMP IS ON TO THEM AND THEIR ZEALOUS PARTICIPATION IN THE COMING (not so) GREAT GLOBAL RESET!
This important 13 minute video we earnestly hope you'll share explains it all!
ANSWER: TRUMP IS ON TO THEM AND THEIR ZEALOUS PARTICIPATION IN THE COMING (not so) GREAT GLOBAL RESET!
This important 13 minute video we earnestly hope you'll share explains it all!
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