Prophet Daniel's Visions of Christ

Most Christians reading Revelation do not realizehow closely it is interrelated to the book of Daniel.The words used by Saint John in the first chapter ofRevelation unequivocally indicate that the ProphetDaniel also had a vision of Christ. In the sameapocalyptic style both writers used slightly differentwords but in the essence these two visions of Christare identical. In Daniel we can read that his wordsare like the voice of a multitude while John wrote,his voice was as the sound of many waters, but inRevelation chapter 17 verse 15 it is explained thatthe waters are peoples, and multitudes, and nations,and tongues.Rv:1:12: And I turned to see the voice that spakewith me. And being turned, I saw seven goldencandlesticks;13: And in the midst of the seven candlesticks onelike unto the Son of man, clothed with a garmentdown to the foot, and girt about the paps with aGOLDEN GIRDLE.14: His head and his hairs were white like wool,as white as snow; and HIS EYES WERE AS A FLAME OF FIRE;15: And HIS FEET LIKE UNTO FINE BRASS, as if theyburned in a furnace; and HIS VOICE AS THE SOUND OFMANY WATERS.16: And he had in his right hand seven stars: andout of his mouth went a sharp twoedged sword: andHIS COUNTENANCE WAS AS THE SUN SHINETH IN HIS STRENGTH.Dan:10:5: Then I lifted up mine eyes, and looked,and behold a certain man clothed in linen, whoseloins were GIRDED WITH FINE GOLD of Uphaz:6: His body also was like the beryl, and HIS FACE ASTHE APPEARANCE OF LIGHTNING, and HIS EYES AS LAMPSOF FIRE, and his arms and HIS FEET LIKE IN COLOURTO POLISHED BRASS, and the voice of HIS WORDS LIKETHE VOICE OF A MULTITUDE.The prophecy of Daniel is closed up and sealedtill the time of the End, Revelation is also sealedand the Lion of the tribe of Juda,the Root of David, prevailed to open the book, andto loose the seven seals. During Daniel's vision ofChrist, what words did the Lord entrusted theProphet with to be kept for us the readers of theend time? Combining the Revelation of John to therelevant passages of the prophecy of Daniel shouldbe a practical way to uncover the truth.This vision in Revelation 10 of a mighty angel whocame down from heaven, clothed with a cloud with"A LITTLE BOOK OPEN", his face was as it were thesun, and his feet as pillars of fire; lifting up his hand to heaven heswore by God, amazingly Daniel also had the same vision:Rv:: 10:4: And when the seven thunders had utteredtheir voices, I was about to write: and I heard a voicefrom heaven saying unto me, Seal up those things whichthe seven thunders uttered, and write them not.5: And the angel which I saw stand upon the sea and uponthe earth LIFTED UP HIS HAND TO HEAVEN,6: AND SWARE BY HIM THAT LIVETH FOREVER AND EVER, who created heaven, and thethings that therein are, and the earth, and the thingsthat therein are, and the sea, and the things whichare therein, that THERE SHOULD BE TIME NO LONGER:7: But in the days of the voice of the seventh angel,when he shall begin to sound, the mystery of Godshould be finished, as he hath declared to his servantsthe prophets.Daniel 12:6: And one said to the man clothed inlinen, which was upon the waters of the river,How long shall it be to the end of these wonders?7: And I heard the man clothed in linen, which wasupon the waters of the river, WHEN HE HELD UP HISRIGHT HAND AND HIS LEFT HAND UNTO HEAVEN, ANDSWARE BY HIM THAT LIVETH FOR EVER that IT SHALL BEFOR A TIME, TIMES, AND AN HALF; and when heshall have accomplished to scatter the powerof the holy people, all these things shall be finished.8: And I heard, but I understood not: then said I,O my Lord, what shall be the end of these things?9: AND HE SAID, GO THY WAY, DANIEL: FOR THEWORDS ARE CLOSED UP AND SEALED TILL THETIME OF THE END.In the vision of Revelation, swearing by God, Christproclaimed there should be time no longer. On the otherhand in Daniel's vision, the Lord also swearing by Godrevealed that the end of the Wonders shall be for atime, times, and an half. In Daniel, the son of God wasasked words for words: How long shall it be to the endof these wonders?There are two Prophecies, after 1260 days of war, the Romans destroyedthe Temple and 30 Days later it was the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD.The Second Prophecy of 1260 days is about the fall and restoration of the Church.Related Studies on Brighteon:2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Timing in Revelation2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Date given to Prophet DanielImportant Studies at this Brighteon link: