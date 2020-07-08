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Prophet Daniel's Visions of Christ
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9 views • July 08, 2020
Most Christians reading Revelation do not realize
how closely it is interrelated to the book of Daniel.
The words used by Saint John in the first chapter of
Revelation unequivocally indicate that the Prophet
Daniel also had a vision of Christ. In the same
apocalyptic style both writers used slightly different
words but in the essence these two visions of Christ
are identical. In Daniel we can read that his words
are like the voice of a multitude while John wrote,
his voice was as the sound of many waters, but in
Revelation chapter 17 verse 15 it is explained that
the waters are peoples, and multitudes, and nations,
and tongues.
Rv:1:12: And I turned to see the voice that spake
with me. And being turned, I saw seven golden
candlesticks;
13: And in the midst of the seven candlesticks one
like unto the Son of man, clothed with a garment
down to the foot, and girt about the paps with a
GOLDEN GIRDLE.
14: His head and his hairs were white like wool,
as white as snow; and HIS EYES WERE AS A FLAME OF FIRE;
15: And HIS FEET LIKE UNTO FINE BRASS, as if they
burned in a furnace; and HIS VOICE AS THE SOUND OF
MANY WATERS.
16: And he had in his right hand seven stars: and
out of his mouth went a sharp twoedged sword: and
HIS COUNTENANCE WAS AS THE SUN SHINETH IN HIS STRENGTH.
Dan:10:5: Then I lifted up mine eyes, and looked,
and behold a certain man clothed in linen, whose
loins were GIRDED WITH FINE GOLD of Uphaz:
6: His body also was like the beryl, and HIS FACE AS
THE APPEARANCE OF LIGHTNING, and HIS EYES AS LAMPS
OF FIRE, and his arms and HIS FEET LIKE IN COLOUR
TO POLISHED BRASS, and the voice of HIS WORDS LIKE
THE VOICE OF A MULTITUDE.
The prophecy of Daniel is closed up and sealed
till the time of the End, Revelation is also sealed
and the Lion of the tribe of Juda,
the Root of David, prevailed to open the book, and
to loose the seven seals. During Daniel's vision of
Christ, what words did the Lord entrusted the
Prophet with to be kept for us the readers of the
end time? Combining the Revelation of John to the
relevant passages of the prophecy of Daniel should
be a practical way to uncover the truth.
This vision in Revelation 10 of a mighty angel who
came down from heaven, clothed with a cloud with
"A LITTLE BOOK OPEN", his face was as it were the
sun, and his feet as pillars of fire; lifting up his hand to heaven he
swore by God, amazingly Daniel also had the same vision:
Rv:: 10:4: And when the seven thunders had uttered
their voices, I was about to write: and I heard a voice
from heaven saying unto me, Seal up those things which
the seven thunders uttered, and write them not.
5: And the angel which I saw stand upon the sea and upon
the earth LIFTED UP HIS HAND TO HEAVEN,
6: AND SWARE BY HIM THAT LIVETH FOR
EVER AND EVER, who created heaven, and the
things that therein are, and the earth, and the things
that therein are, and the sea, and the things which
are therein, that THERE SHOULD BE TIME NO LONGER:
7: But in the days of the voice of the seventh angel,
when he shall begin to sound, the mystery of God
should be finished, as he hath declared to his servants
the prophets.
Daniel 12:6: And one said to the man clothed in
linen, which was upon the waters of the river,
How long shall it be to the end of these wonders?
7: And I heard the man clothed in linen, which was
upon the waters of the river, WHEN HE HELD UP HIS
RIGHT HAND AND HIS LEFT HAND UNTO HEAVEN, AND
SWARE BY HIM THAT LIVETH FOR EVER that IT SHALL BE
FOR A TIME, TIMES, AND AN HALF; and when he
shall have accomplished to scatter the power
of the holy people, all these things shall be finished.
8: And I heard, but I understood not: then said I,
O my Lord, what shall be the end of these things?
9: AND HE SAID, GO THY WAY, DANIEL: FOR THE
WORDS ARE CLOSED UP AND SEALED TILL THE
TIME OF THE END.
In the vision of Revelation, swearing by God, Christ
proclaimed there should be time no longer. On the other
hand in Daniel's vision, the Lord also swearing by God
revealed that the end of the Wonders shall be for a
time, times, and an half. In Daniel, the son of God was
asked words for words: How long shall it be to the end
of these wonders?
There are two Prophecies, after 1260 days of war, the Romans destroyed
the Temple and 30 Days later it was the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD.
The Second Prophecy of 1260 days is about the fall and restoration of the Church.
Related Studies on Brighteon:
2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Timing in Revelation
https://www.brighteon.com/6a326ade-3c97-4503-9bf4-7d687453b6df
2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Date given to Prophet Daniel
https://www.brighteon.com/e39c46b1-5b3e-4c63-826c-379546bee3ba
Important Studies at this Brighteon link:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
how closely it is interrelated to the book of Daniel.
The words used by Saint John in the first chapter of
Revelation unequivocally indicate that the Prophet
Daniel also had a vision of Christ. In the same
apocalyptic style both writers used slightly different
words but in the essence these two visions of Christ
are identical. In Daniel we can read that his words
are like the voice of a multitude while John wrote,
his voice was as the sound of many waters, but in
Revelation chapter 17 verse 15 it is explained that
the waters are peoples, and multitudes, and nations,
and tongues.
Rv:1:12: And I turned to see the voice that spake
with me. And being turned, I saw seven golden
candlesticks;
13: And in the midst of the seven candlesticks one
like unto the Son of man, clothed with a garment
down to the foot, and girt about the paps with a
GOLDEN GIRDLE.
14: His head and his hairs were white like wool,
as white as snow; and HIS EYES WERE AS A FLAME OF FIRE;
15: And HIS FEET LIKE UNTO FINE BRASS, as if they
burned in a furnace; and HIS VOICE AS THE SOUND OF
MANY WATERS.
16: And he had in his right hand seven stars: and
out of his mouth went a sharp twoedged sword: and
HIS COUNTENANCE WAS AS THE SUN SHINETH IN HIS STRENGTH.
Dan:10:5: Then I lifted up mine eyes, and looked,
and behold a certain man clothed in linen, whose
loins were GIRDED WITH FINE GOLD of Uphaz:
6: His body also was like the beryl, and HIS FACE AS
THE APPEARANCE OF LIGHTNING, and HIS EYES AS LAMPS
OF FIRE, and his arms and HIS FEET LIKE IN COLOUR
TO POLISHED BRASS, and the voice of HIS WORDS LIKE
THE VOICE OF A MULTITUDE.
The prophecy of Daniel is closed up and sealed
till the time of the End, Revelation is also sealed
and the Lion of the tribe of Juda,
the Root of David, prevailed to open the book, and
to loose the seven seals. During Daniel's vision of
Christ, what words did the Lord entrusted the
Prophet with to be kept for us the readers of the
end time? Combining the Revelation of John to the
relevant passages of the prophecy of Daniel should
be a practical way to uncover the truth.
This vision in Revelation 10 of a mighty angel who
came down from heaven, clothed with a cloud with
"A LITTLE BOOK OPEN", his face was as it were the
sun, and his feet as pillars of fire; lifting up his hand to heaven he
swore by God, amazingly Daniel also had the same vision:
Rv:: 10:4: And when the seven thunders had uttered
their voices, I was about to write: and I heard a voice
from heaven saying unto me, Seal up those things which
the seven thunders uttered, and write them not.
5: And the angel which I saw stand upon the sea and upon
the earth LIFTED UP HIS HAND TO HEAVEN,
6: AND SWARE BY HIM THAT LIVETH FOR
EVER AND EVER, who created heaven, and the
things that therein are, and the earth, and the things
that therein are, and the sea, and the things which
are therein, that THERE SHOULD BE TIME NO LONGER:
7: But in the days of the voice of the seventh angel,
when he shall begin to sound, the mystery of God
should be finished, as he hath declared to his servants
the prophets.
Daniel 12:6: And one said to the man clothed in
linen, which was upon the waters of the river,
How long shall it be to the end of these wonders?
7: And I heard the man clothed in linen, which was
upon the waters of the river, WHEN HE HELD UP HIS
RIGHT HAND AND HIS LEFT HAND UNTO HEAVEN, AND
SWARE BY HIM THAT LIVETH FOR EVER that IT SHALL BE
FOR A TIME, TIMES, AND AN HALF; and when he
shall have accomplished to scatter the power
of the holy people, all these things shall be finished.
8: And I heard, but I understood not: then said I,
O my Lord, what shall be the end of these things?
9: AND HE SAID, GO THY WAY, DANIEL: FOR THE
WORDS ARE CLOSED UP AND SEALED TILL THE
TIME OF THE END.
In the vision of Revelation, swearing by God, Christ
proclaimed there should be time no longer. On the other
hand in Daniel's vision, the Lord also swearing by God
revealed that the end of the Wonders shall be for a
time, times, and an half. In Daniel, the son of God was
asked words for words: How long shall it be to the end
of these wonders?
There are two Prophecies, after 1260 days of war, the Romans destroyed
the Temple and 30 Days later it was the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD.
The Second Prophecy of 1260 days is about the fall and restoration of the Church.
Related Studies on Brighteon:
2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Timing in Revelation
https://www.brighteon.com/6a326ade-3c97-4503-9bf4-7d687453b6df
2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Date given to Prophet Daniel
https://www.brighteon.com/e39c46b1-5b3e-4c63-826c-379546bee3ba
Important Studies at this Brighteon link:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
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