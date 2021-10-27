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Live at 5 with Steffen Rowe 10/26/2021
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40 views • October 27, 2021
In today's news, Steffen Rowe talks us through the manufactured energy crisis impacting the fuel supply and food shortages. With the shrinking economy paving the way for the Deep State's collapse of the global economies and Trump the saviour ready in the wings in the face of supporter losses.
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