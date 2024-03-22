Create New Account
TWO 7 Year PEACE TREATIES ONE is TRUE The other is FALSE
Is there a seven Year Peace treaty going to take place in the Mideast soon? That is a good question and you will get a good answer based upon what the Bible actually says. What is said in the book of Daniel about a 7-year covenant that began with the king of kings and his crucifixion? I will give the answer in a plane to understand manner.

You can also see my videos on YouTube at https://youtu.be/00PkUZg_3s8?si=Rpw0qUZ8pjM9nPaz You can also email me for questions or comments at [email protected] more intensive study you can go to the website at the warning with the following address larrygmeguiar2.com

