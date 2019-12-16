LAND OF THE FREE

c.2009 - Mike Caraway



1)The swat cops raided the food co-op, stole stuff, busted the place up,

Their cold robot weapons covered the kids,

Did sharing good nutrition terrorize the disposition

Of the GM owners of the supply grid?

A man out walking with his wife, attacked by a wolf with a knife,

Drew his gun, shot out the devil’s lights,

Now he’s shut down in the jailhouse, for saving the life of his spouse,

And violating the predator’s rights.

A church purchased with blood of the Lamb was told their love ain’t worth a damn,

Their home padlocked, then bulldozed to the ground,

They failed to fill out their tax forms, or teach according to the norms

Of behavior that the state had laid down.

This poor republic has been tricked into a corporate counterfeit,

Run by mad, nitwit, corrupt, dangerous clowns.

We better stay out of their way, and let them face their judgment day,

That no prophet has to say is coming round.



REFRAIN: So let’s stand up, walk, talk truthfully, love one another faithfully,

Get ready to fly suddenly, when that trumpet cries for you and me,

It’s just the way it has to be in the land of the free.



2)Now they’re spraying deadly metals and synthetic biologicals

That get lodged into our bodies thru the air,

Now we’re getting more disabled, our children’s health less stable,

We better resist this together everywhere,

Waves of magnetic power from fake clouds thru the GWEN towers

To live fiber antennas in our blood streams,

Assembled from smart particles we breathe, this zombie network interweaves

Control of weather, our soul, and children’s dreams.

More wars are fought in far-off lands, natural law, progress of man,

Provoked by crooked spooks who cook the deal,

Large hardware rolls to victory, more gold for some economy,

But real people are being crushed under the wheels.

Do you notice global management, with its crusades and two-faced movements

Leaves a trail of dead and bullied casualties?

From its brutal schemes so fraudulent to its green-with-envy arrogance,

God’s grace and the human race are its enemies.



REFRAIN



3) Don’t be sucked in by pharisees, who duck and cover their disease

Under hypocrisy self-righteousness,

They spout claptrap philosophies about mankind’s divinity,

To not admit that we are loved and blessed,

Now they’re gathering the pigeons to their new one-earth religion,

To legitimize their lies and tyranny,

Don’t buy their lawlessness confusion or false we’re-all-one delusion,

Stand apart with your pure heart sincerity.

They geo-engineer oceans, kill birds and fish by the millions,

The air mingles their stink of death and greed,

They geo-engineer the wind, dead bees are scattered with toxins,

Our children stagger and can barely breathe.

Though many try to deny it, and would like you to stay quiet,

The arm of flesh presses its jihad against us,

Take the sword of the Spirit, inform those with ears to hear it,

The One Who delivers us from harm we need to trust.



REFRAIN