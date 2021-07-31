© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rogue Government Cancels Whistleblower Act
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • July 31, 2021
Drone Whistleblower Daniel Hale Has Been Sentenced to 45 Months in Prison 'For Exposing US War Crimes'. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to see that this ship is sinking into tyranny. Sin has sent us into Deuteronomy 28:28. "The LORD shall smite thee with madness, and blindness, and astonishment of heart:" Having been charged with government of, by, and for the people, the blame lies squarely on the people. Without repenting and turning from our sin, the Lord cannot heal the land.
Freedom to Contract Established www.hudok.info
Freedom to Contract Established www.hudok.info
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.