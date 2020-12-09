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Breaking: Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Trump Reelection - FULL SHOW 12/7/20
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121 views • December 09, 2020
Total evidence of election fraud in Georgia & other states turns the tide against MSM/Deep State gaslighting. The United States of America will cease to effectively exist if it doesn’t allow free elections:
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http://newswars.com
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