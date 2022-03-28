In this special report:The targets hit by Ukrainian militants in brutal desperation are horrifying! In the town of Rubezhnoye, the Ukrainian Armed Forces opened fire on a school during the evacuation of people. According to the LNR People's Militia, civilians waited out the shelling in the basement, after which they were taken to Starobelsk. In Makeevka, the national liberators of Ukraine shelled a kindergarten. The windows were broken and the roof was damaged.Mirror source:АТН: новости Беларуси и мираShare this far and wide!For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat