THIS IS HUGE! HUGE!!! 🚀 FOOTAGE OF MISSILE ATTACK ON PENTAGON FINALLY RELEASED!

Source: Mith Chronicler: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/U3NGYntHcKPz/ [Jim Crenshaw]
Mith Chronicler showing us that it was obviously a missile that hit the Pentagon. He also provides the rarely seen CNN footage where they report no plane parts or evidence of a plane hitting the Pentagon. On another note it was not a "scud missile" it may have been a cruise missile or some other type but it was not a "scud" as the lady in the video is saying.
The missile was most likely a JASSM (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile) which is an air-launched cruise missile.
You should check out his channel, he does some great work!
https://apnews.com/article/fact-check-911-pentagon-attack-footage-415983695442
911 Entire Pentagon Footage with missile impact never shown ... - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zze32ZEjt30
HT did a show after he got bailed out!
https://www.goyimtv.com/l/3731480266/Hey-jews
Simon Roche's YT Channel [Suidlanders]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBR5PKZjvIU @ReaBow
This is the BEST video on the internet right now
Pro-America Patriot rally ongoing- Feds show up dressed as “Nazis”
Patriots force Feds out of rally
Unmask the Feds, who PANIC
The “Nazis” cry, tremble in fear
Cops rush to save Feds
WATCH:
Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 25, 2023
https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1672981094902185986
https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/sweden-scraps-wefs-net-zero-scheme-global-warming-is-a-scam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.