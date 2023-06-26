THIS IS HUGE! HUGE!!! 🚀 FOOTAGE OF MISSILE ATTACK ON PENTAGON FINALLY RELEASED!

Source: Mith Chronicler: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/U3NGYntHcKPz/ [Jim Crenshaw]





Mith Chronicler showing us that it was obviously a missile that hit the Pentagon. He also provides the rarely seen CNN footage where they report no plane parts or evidence of a plane hitting the Pentagon. On another note it was not a "scud missile" it may have been a cruise missile or some other type but it was not a "scud" as the lady in the video is saying.





The missile was most likely a JASSM (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile) which is an air-launched cruise missile.





You should check out his channel, he does some great work!





https://apnews.com/article/fact-check-911-pentagon-attack-footage-415983695442





911 Entire Pentagon Footage with missile impact never shown ... - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zze32ZEjt30





HT did a show after he got bailed out!

https://www.goyimtv.com/l/3731480266/Hey-jews





Simon Roche's YT Channel [Suidlanders]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBR5PKZjvIU @ReaBow





This is the BEST video on the internet right now

Pro-America Patriot rally ongoing- Feds show up dressed as “Nazis”

Patriots force Feds out of rally

Unmask the Feds, who PANIC

The “Nazis” cry, tremble in fear

Cops rush to save Feds

WATCH:

Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 25, 2023

https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1672981094902185986





https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/sweden-scraps-wefs-net-zero-scheme-global-warming-is-a-scam