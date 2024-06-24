‘People were screaming’ | Eyewitnesses describe Sevastopol beach attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Everything was covered in smoke and people were screaming,’ – that’s how eyewitnesses described the aftermath of massive Ukrainian strike that targeted a civilian area in the southern Russian city of Sevastopol, in Crimea. Four civilians were killed, including children, and more than 150 people were injured.
Mirrored - RT
