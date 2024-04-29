Create New Account
DailyNugg Ep3: Rise of the Red State Rebellion
channel image
DailyNugg
Published 14 hours ago

Red State rebellion from tyranny is picking up steam.  Even some of the slow kids in school are getting the message.

The DailyNugg gives a quick tour of some of the most interesting nuggets I've mined, from recent news & media consumption. At times satirical, snarky, evocative and entertaining. I consume a tremendous amount of content -- hope you enjoy the more interesting nuggets I find!

Various content from other channels is used under Fair Use provisions from the Copyright Act.

Find DailyNugg on other platforms:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dailynugg/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailynugg

https://brighteon.social/@DailyNugg

https://brighteon.io/dailynugg


Source material:

https://www.270towin.com/maps/consensus-2024-presidential-election-forecast

https://www.usconcealedcarry.com/resources/terminology/types-of-concealed-carry-licensurepermitting-policies/unrestricted/

https://kleanindustries.com/resources/market-analysis-research/engineered-famine-oregon-starts-shutting-down-small-farms-to-protect-the-people/

https://static1.srcdn.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Escape-from-New-York-Movie-Poster.jpg

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ny-judge-claims-2nd-amendment-doesnt-exist-her-courtroom-case-against-gunsmith

https://amishamerica.com/tainted-egg-nog-leads-to-raid-on-amish-farm/

https://americafirstreport.com/actual-invasion-of-u-s-underway-hundreds-of-thousands-of-military-aged-males-pouring-into-country-with-help-from-the-biden-regime/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/these-states-are-making-it-illegal-for-illegal-immigrants-to-enter-5625344

https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/economic-sciences/

https://vigilantnews.com/post/tennessee-senate-passes-bill-prohibiting-vaccines-in-food-awaiting-governors-signature/

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/tennessee-republicans-pass-law-allowing-teachers-be-armed-democrats-cry-fascism

https://100percentfedup.com/tennessee-governor-signs-bill-prohibiting-geoengineering-experiments-law/

https://www.wionews.com/science/us-tennessee-pass-geoengineering-ban-as-chemtrails-conspiracy-theories-rise-706959

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2024/03/louisiana-senate-passes-bill-to-end-state-cooperation-with-un-and-who/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzFpiW5vHrc

https://twitter.com/TedNugent/status/1782063854362448369

Keywords
satirefreedomnewscomedylibertygeoengineeringstatesrepublicaneconomics

