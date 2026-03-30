Trump Says He's Preparing To 'Unleash Hell' Against Iran-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 30 2026

What a telling moment this is. President Trump is talking about “unleashing hell,” threatening to smash Iran’s infrastructure, and reports continue to swirl about possible U.S. ground operations, even as lawmakers in Washington are warning that no clear endgame exists and no ground invasion order has actually been given. AP reported today that Trump threatened Iran’s power plants, oil wells, desalination facilities, and Kharg Island, while the Wall Street Journal reported bipartisan skepticism over any move that would put American boots on Iranian soil. Bottom line? Confusion and chaos is the Standard Operating Procedure in Washington this morning. “My bowels, my bowels! I am pained at my very heart; my heart maketh a noise in me; I cannot hold my peace, because thou hast heard, O my soul, the sound of the trumpet, the alarm of war.” Jeremiah 4:19 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, this whole thing is beginning to smell like the same old Neocon trap, just dressed up in fresh language. Donald Trump is out there talking about “unleashing hell” on Iran, threatening to devastate its infrastructure, and the war drums are getting louder by the hour. Meanwhile, the deeper question sits there like a live grenade in the middle of the room: if America is the one expected to send in the troops, spill the blood, bury the dead, and pay the bill, then whose war is this really? Are we fighting this war on the side of the Iranian people who want regime change? Are we fighting this war to protect Israel? Are we fighting this war to prevent a nuclear Iran? At the moment, no one within the Trump circle seems to have the answer, and that should bother you. Really, really bother you. So here is the blunt truth: if America is preparing to “unleash hell” on Iran while the cost in blood, occupation, and long-term ruin falls mainly on the United States, then this is not some noble crusade. It is another chapter in the same corrupt pattern where American power is spent like cheap currency and American lives are treated as expendable collateral for goals the average citizen never voted on and will never control. That is not courage, that is not statesmanship, and that is not America First. That is America being led to the altar of sacrifice by wicked leaders one more time. Today we tell you what you need to know about World War Trump in the light of Bible prophecy.