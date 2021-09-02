U.S. school children being vaccinated without permission - Bank accounts being CLOSED - Crypto ONLY

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Unless vaccinated, your bank account will be closed and you will lose everything.
How do you like my story so far? However, this no story. This is real life and your life is basically over whether or not you have taken the vaccine.
If you take the vaccine, you will die within 3 years and if you refuse the vaccine, you will not be able to buy food or live in your home without paying the bills.
Anybody ready to fight back or are you still not buying this?
Mirrored - wil paranormal