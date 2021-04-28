© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Criminalization of Healthy People
Follow
0
Share
Report
62 views • April 28, 2021
PSYOP: Psychological Warfare | The Criminalization of Healthy People
How Governments around the world has used the covid pandemic to outlaw critical thinking and criminalize and prosecute healthy people.
The media has been a conduit for waging an asymmetrical misinformation war campaign against healthy people. Various tactics have been used ranging from psychological bullying ( anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists, debunking, etc) to outright pseudo-science and other forms of propaganda.
How Governments around the world has used the covid pandemic to outlaw critical thinking and criminalize and prosecute healthy people.
The media has been a conduit for waging an asymmetrical misinformation war campaign against healthy people. Various tactics have been used ranging from psychological bullying ( anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists, debunking, etc) to outright pseudo-science and other forms of propaganda.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.