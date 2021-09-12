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The O'Connell Report: Is November A Month To Worry About? Central Bank Digital Currency On The Way
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The O'Connell Report: Is November A Month To Worry About? Central Bank Digital Currency On The Way
- Episode 72

Source Video: Brendon O'Connell
Website: https://www.talpiot.tech

- Recorded: September 07, 2021
- 1st Published: September 10, 2021

Pope Francis upsets the elite Rabbinate. A quick over view of "terms". Judaism is
as varied as Christianity and Islam. And then crypto and Central Bank Digital Currencies...first in China in November 2021?

On November 20, 2019, a "war game" was held at the Harvard Kennedy School’s JFK Jr. Forum. A war game was played out as China announces a Central Bank Digital Currency that will challenge the US dollar and SWIFF system of planetary exchange. The critical date forecast was November, 2021.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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central bank digital currencythe oconnell reportepisode 72
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