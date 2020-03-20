TRANSCRIPT: You Are a Citizen of HeavenI heard this, “There is no fear in My House so there should be no fear in yours, My Child. You are a Citizen of Heaven.”“Beloved. Let not your heart be troubled neither let it be afraid.“There is no fear in the Father’s House. Remember always this prayer, “Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.”“What is My Will for you, Dear One? That you prosper and enjoy good health even as your soul prospers. There is no sickness, no disease, no fear, no lack of peace in heaven.“My Shalom Peace, Joy, and Love are the atmosphere of the heavenly Realm. The Holy Spirit has come into your heart. You are the house of the Spirit of your God. Perfect Love casts out fear.“Fear is a foreigner in My Kingdom. The spirit of fear is an intruder in your house. Give the devil no place in your thinking, My Child.“You are a citizen of heaven where Loving Devotion and Faithfulness have joined together; where Righteousness and Peace have kissed. For the Kingdom of God is not a matter of eating and drinking, but of righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit.“This is your inheritance, Beloved. You walk and dwell by faith in the Realm of the Spirit now. Forever, you have a place of Honor at My Table.“So let go of that anxiousness, Beloved, and see with eyes of the Spirit. For you have come to the heavenly city of the Living God through the Son surrounded by innumerable angels.“You have been raised up and seated beside He who is Majesty on High. Though the earth is being shaken in these last days, you shall NOT be moved, standing upon the Rock of your Salvation.“Take courage, My Love. You dwell in My House of Grace and Glory. My Kingdom has come upon you.”CITIZEN: An inhabitant of a city who is entitled to the rights and privileges of it and is entitled to protection from it’s GOVERNMENT“Of the increase of His GOVERNMENT and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon His kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even for ever. The zeal of the LORD of hosts will perform this,” Isaiah 9:7.“But we are citizens of heaven, where the Lord Jesus Christ lives. And we are eagerly waiting for Him to return as our Savior,” Philippians 3:20.“So then you are no longer strangers and aliens, but you are fellow citizens with the saints, and are of God’s household,” Ephesians 2:19.“And God raised us up with Christ and seated us with Him in the heavenly realms in Christ Jesus, in order that in the coming ages He might display the surpassing riches of His grace, demonstrated by His kindness to us in Christ Jesus,” Ephesians 2:6-7.“Loving devotion and faithfulness have joined together; righteousness and peace have kissed,” Psalm 85:10.“But ye are come unto mount Sion, and unto the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, and to an innumerable company of angels,” Hebrews 12:22.“And heal the sick there, and say to them, ‘The kingdom of God has come near to you’,” Luke 10:9.“But because of His great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, made us alive with Christ, even when we were dead in our trespasses. It is by grace you have been saved! And God raised us up with Christ and seated us with Him in the heavenly realms in Christ Jesus, in order that in the coming ages He might display the surpassing riches of His grace, demonstrated by His kindness to us in Christ Jesus.For it is by grace you have been saved through faith, and this not from yourselves; it is the gift of God, not by works, so that no one can boast,” Ephesians 2:4-9.“But you have come to Mount Zion, and the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, and to myriads of angels, and to the assembly, to the church of the firstborn having been enrolled in the heavens, and to God the judge of all, and to the spirits of the righteous having been perfected, and to Jesus the mediator of a new covenant, and to the sprinkling of blood, speaking better things than that of Abel.Take heed lest you refuse the One speaking. For if they did not escape, having refused the One divinely instructing them on earth, much less we, turning away from the One from the heavens, whose voice shook the earth at that time; but now He has promised, saying, “Yet once more I will shake not only the earth, but also heaven.” And this, “Yet once more,” signifies the removing of the things being shaken, as having been created, so that the things not being shaken should remain.Therefore, receiving a kingdom not to be shaken, we may have grace, by which we may serve God well pleasingly, with fear and reverence. For also, our God is a consuming fire,” Hebrews 12:22-29.~ Deborah Waldron Fry