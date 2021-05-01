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The Wounds Within - PTSD & Depression - The Healing with Ann M. Wolf
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13 views • May 01, 2021
DEPRESSION & PTSD hardly escapes any of us or someone we love, whether brought on my trauma, abuse, loss, shocking change, and more. These days, with the added concerns of a global crisis & regional civil unrest, statics are showing an increase in emotional turbulence, addiction, and the effects of isolation. Then there are those who have endured PTS for a lifetime following military service or having served as a 1st-responder, healthcare worker, teacher, or other public servant; and for them, the nightmare is one they wonder, if they will ever be able to awaken from.
BIO: This song speaks from Ann's experience of ongoing recovery from her time of enduring sustained trauma, and the viewers will know, that her heart in this song & video, for every soul trying to find the way back to the Light & Peace.
REACH OUT: It has been Ann’s experience, that counseling, group therapy, positive & creative activities, and a spiritual connection to our Creator has helped her, and she always recommends that anyone going through deep-level stress should ask for help and also make it a mission to continue to work on their healing & recovery over time, with the support of others who understand.
CREDITS:
Soundtrack "Redemption" is written & sung by Ann M. Wolf. The song is a track on Ann's album, "Redemption." The song was produced & arranged by Tracy Collins.
© 2016 – BMI - All rights reserved.
Video Compilation by Ann M. Wolf
Special thanks to Leo Gawroniak & Charles Byerly whose ongoing support help make this spiritual artistry possible.
Special thanks to God for bringing me through.
Special thanks to these Pixabay & Pexels artists: See their names at the conclusion of the video.
This video is not for sale & can be streamed on a non-profit basis for personal use or public education concerning the special needs of those suffering from PTSD & depression.
Artist Inquiries: annmwolf.info
RESOURCES:
Silver Star Families of America: http://www.silverstarfamilies.org/
Crisis Text Line Text HOME to 741741
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255
Trans Lifeline 1-877-565-8860 (for the transgender community)
TrevorLifeline 1-866-488-7386 (for LGBTQ youth)
Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255, Press 1
BIO: This song speaks from Ann's experience of ongoing recovery from her time of enduring sustained trauma, and the viewers will know, that her heart in this song & video, for every soul trying to find the way back to the Light & Peace.
REACH OUT: It has been Ann’s experience, that counseling, group therapy, positive & creative activities, and a spiritual connection to our Creator has helped her, and she always recommends that anyone going through deep-level stress should ask for help and also make it a mission to continue to work on their healing & recovery over time, with the support of others who understand.
CREDITS:
Soundtrack "Redemption" is written & sung by Ann M. Wolf. The song is a track on Ann's album, "Redemption." The song was produced & arranged by Tracy Collins.
© 2016 – BMI - All rights reserved.
Video Compilation by Ann M. Wolf
Special thanks to Leo Gawroniak & Charles Byerly whose ongoing support help make this spiritual artistry possible.
Special thanks to God for bringing me through.
Special thanks to these Pixabay & Pexels artists: See their names at the conclusion of the video.
This video is not for sale & can be streamed on a non-profit basis for personal use or public education concerning the special needs of those suffering from PTSD & depression.
Artist Inquiries: annmwolf.info
RESOURCES:
Silver Star Families of America: http://www.silverstarfamilies.org/
Crisis Text Line Text HOME to 741741
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255
Trans Lifeline 1-877-565-8860 (for the transgender community)
TrevorLifeline 1-866-488-7386 (for LGBTQ youth)
Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255, Press 1
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