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CAUGHT: Leftist Bank Behind Bussed In 'Attendees' At Dem Debates
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89 views • October 18, 2019
Millie Weaver and crew captured footage of buses bringing in 'staged' protesters, marchers, and sign wavers to the 4th Democrat Primary Presidential Debate held in Ohio. The buses just so happened to be chartered by SEIU, the Service Employees International Union, which is one of the largest leftist only unions that happens to own Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) that exclusively funds progressive NGOs, the DNC and Democrat party candidates campaigns through loans. (https://www.amalgamatedbank.com/clients)
Amalgamated bank (AMAL) is not only tied to the DNC and Democrat party candidates, but it funded the Occupy Wall Street movement, Black Lives Matter and other radical leftist protest groups. AMAL was investigated and taken to court by the FDIC for allowing too many delinquent loan to go unpaid. AMAL recently gave the DNC a $10 million dollar loan. (https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/448108-dnc-takes-out-10-million-credit-line)
The current CEO and President of AMAL is Keith Mestrich, former executive to SEIU, who currently is on the board of directors for Democracy Alliance founded by George Soros. (https://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Democracy_Alliance)
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Amalgamated bank (AMAL) is not only tied to the DNC and Democrat party candidates, but it funded the Occupy Wall Street movement, Black Lives Matter and other radical leftist protest groups. AMAL was investigated and taken to court by the FDIC for allowing too many delinquent loan to go unpaid. AMAL recently gave the DNC a $10 million dollar loan. (https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/448108-dnc-takes-out-10-million-credit-line)
The current CEO and President of AMAL is Keith Mestrich, former executive to SEIU, who currently is on the board of directors for Democracy Alliance founded by George Soros. (https://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Democracy_Alliance)
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Everything Must Go Emergency Sale - 50% Off Infowars Life - Free Shipping - Double Patriot Points
Find our latest sales at InfowarsStore.com
https://banned.video/
https://www.infowars.com/
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