What are you really drinking in your Starbucks coffee?

What exactly is in your coffee from Starbucks, and similar?
Besides the tonne of sugar! #suagr #seedoils
Ingredients in a 100ml Latte- 3.1% Fat milk (75%), Starbucks® Arabica coffee (water and coffee extract) 20%, sugar 5%, natural coffee flavouring, acidity regulator: potassium carbonate, stabilisers: carrageenan, guar gum, emulsifiers: mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids of vegetable origin.
https://www.starbuckschilled.com/mt/products/chilled-classics/caffe-latte/#exceptional-beans
(mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids of vegetable origin.= SEED OILS)
The Role of Carrageenan in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases and Allergic Reactions: Where Do We Stand?
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8539934/
Gums, Thickeners, and Emulsifiers in Food: Are They Really Bad?
https://elmhurst1925.com/blogs/news/gums-thickeners-and-emulsifiers-in-food-are-they-really-bad#:~:text=Simply%20put%2C%20these%20additives%20create,gum%2C%20carrageenan%20and%20cellulose%20gum.
