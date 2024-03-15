Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What are you really drinking in your Starbucks coffee?
channel image
DC Learning to Live
25 Subscribers
411 views
Published 15 hours ago

What exactly is in your coffee from Starbucks, and similar?

Besides the tonne of sugar! #suagr #seedoils


Ingredients in a 100ml Latte- 3.1% Fat milk (75%), Starbucks® Arabica coffee (water and coffee extract) 20%, sugar 5%, natural coffee flavouring, acidity regulator: potassium carbonate, stabilisers: carrageenan, guar gum, emulsifiers: mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids of vegetable origin.

https://www.starbuckschilled.com/mt/products/chilled-classics/caffe-latte/#exceptional-beans

(mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids of vegetable origin.= SEED OILS)


The Role of Carrageenan in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases and Allergic Reactions: Where Do We Stand?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8539934/


Gums, Thickeners, and Emulsifiers in Food: Are They Really Bad?

https://elmhurst1925.com/blogs/news/gums-thickeners-and-emulsifiers-in-food-are-they-really-bad#:~:text=Simply%20put%2C%20these%20additives%20create,gum%2C%20carrageenan%20and%20cellulose%20gum.

Keywords
cancerobesityfoodcoffeestarbucksdietweight lossprocessed foodstoxic foodcarnivore dietfood additivesseed oilscarnivore communityhomestead howcarnivore todayvege gumspoko moonshine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket