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WOMM 11-29-19
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14 views • November 29, 2019
Today I share examples of garbage humans who walk among us, potential molten piles of goo, and a few good news stories.
From a lady who drinks her breakfast from a brown paper bag while driving children to school, to the left's liberal lunacy that may actually benefit white Americans.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
The Curator's Minds - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
From a lady who drinks her breakfast from a brown paper bag while driving children to school, to the left's liberal lunacy that may actually benefit white Americans.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
The Curator's Minds - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
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