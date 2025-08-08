How Soros Hijacked Local Politics—and How One Texan Fought Back w/ Monty Bennett

George Soros has spent years quietly reshaping America by funding radical DAs, buying off local politicians, and hijacking city governments. In this episode, I talk with Monty Bennett, a businessman from Dallas who’s fighting back. From starting his own media outlet to pushing new laws that force the city to follow its own rules, Monty shares how he’s standing up—and how others can do the same.





💊 Stock up on affordable, hard-to-find meds like Ivermectin and antibiotics. Get 15% off with code MIA15 at https://ReliableMedicines.com





To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906





Take control of your cellular health today. Go to http://qualialife.com/seth and save 15% to experience the science of feeling younger.





Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life.

25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica

Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!