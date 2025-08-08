How Soros Hijacked Local Politics—and How One Texan Fought Back w/ Monty Bennett

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
George Soros has spent years quietly reshaping America by funding radical DAs, buying off local politicians, and hijacking city governments. In this episode, I talk with Monty Bennett, a businessman from Dallas who’s fighting back. From starting his own media outlet to pushing new laws that force the city to follow its own rules, Monty shares how he’s standing up—and how others can do the same.
