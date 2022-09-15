Create New Account
Expert gives the ACTUAL reasons why gas prices decreased
Sep 14, 2022 ‘Falling gas prices give Democrats a sense of optimism for November,’ The Hill reported earlier this week. But that doesn’t mean Democrats deserve ANY credit. Financial expert Carol Roth, author of ‘The War On Small Business,’ joins Glenn to explain the ACTUAL reasons gas prices have dropped and the one way Biden actually is just making it worse. Plus, Roth and Glenn discuss whether the coming energy crisis could lead to the federal government nationalizing the entire industry…


Glenn further dives into the coming energy crisis tonight during his Wednesday night Glenn TV special. Watch ‘Lights Out’ tonight at 9pm ET on BlazeTV.com.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LbpdBBHrWP4


