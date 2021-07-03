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On the Kevin J. Johnston Show we have Kelly Anne Wolf, Martin McDermott and Stefanos
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41 views • July 03, 2021
On tonight's show our guests talk about many things, Stefanos educates everyone as to what kind of person Randy Hillier has become.
Kevin phones in to the show from Remand Centre and lets you know how terrible that place is. Kevin is doing alright, he is creating cool drawings to have auctioned off from the show.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
Kevin phones in to the show from Remand Centre and lets you know how terrible that place is. Kevin is doing alright, he is creating cool drawings to have auctioned off from the show.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
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