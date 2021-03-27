Bill Gates Repeatedly Met With Jeffrey Epstein

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A new report is shedding light on a surprising relationship between the late Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Gates. New York Times columnist James Stewart joins Stephanie Ruhle with reporting on their meetings and to discuss his new book, “Deep State: Trump, the FBI, and the Rule of Law.” Aired on 10/15/19.