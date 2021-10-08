IF YOU CHECK INTO ONE OF THEIR ROACH MOTELS YOU WILL NOT CHECK OUT - ITS SATANISM AND BLACK MAGIC.

You need to get educated about the spiritual side of this war, and learn how to defend ... you can find ways to do this in the Bible.These dark forces at work deal in magic. That is the reason for satanic ritual abuse. Many will have difficulties in understanding such things because -since the times of the inquisitions this has been hidden. It is not part of our belief system even to consider the possibility of demonic beings.You need to develop an understanding of these things or at least do not exclude this from your considerations. Otherwise you will not be able to defend yourself properly. Possessed people cannot concentrate well and suffer so called cognitive dissonance (the demon within does not allow them to see things how they are), you cannot argue with them. So please observe the behavior of the people around you with much more attention than before.If you like this video you may also like some of these. Living organisms in the vaccine, Antarctica, Adverse reactions, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, shortages and more:The "Sky Ice" of Antarctica, the wall and the firmament. What they found when they drilled into it.