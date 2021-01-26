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Sean Hannity 12521 Jan 25_360p
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422 views • January 26, 2021
For the pedophile Biden it is not a disaster. He is the president, he does not care what others think since he cheated on the election. He is millionaire but he never had a real job. Now he can sell contacts and decisions to the highest bidder.
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