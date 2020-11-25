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Identity Crisis - Jim Staley [Passion for Truth]
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49 views • November 25, 2020
There is a supernatural awakening happening in these last days! Christians around the world have been given a divine invitation from the Holy Spirit to come back to the roots of their faith. Like the prodigal son, God’s people are returning home to their Father, leaving behind the doctrines and denominations of man, and embracing their true identity! During the reign of Solomon, the nation of Israel was split into two kingdoms. Both of these kingdoms were exiled into the nations because of their disobedience, but only one—the southern Kingdom—maintained its identity and returned to the land. What happened to the northern Kingdom? Where are the lost tribes? Now, with the advent of Christ, does it even matter? Has Israel been replaced by “the church?” Is God no longer the God of Israel? Finally, how do Gentile Believers fit in to all of this? You might be surprised to discover just how relevant these pressing questions are to your own life. Join Pastor Jim Staley in this newly updated and extended teaching as he explores and unpacks one of the most incredible prophetic events in the Bible! The time is now for God’s people to connect to the true roots of their Christian faith and return home. Do you hear the call?
This message has closed captioning (CC) available in English.
PDF TEXT: https://goo.gl/xzc31u
Published Feb 5, 2015
Español: "Crisis de Identidad" https://youtu.be/Of6gnSI0scQ
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For two thousand years we have all been taught that Israel is the Jewish people and the Jewish people are Israel. This misunderstanding has crippled our ability to truly glean from the scriptures all that was originally intended. The greatest prophecy of the bible concerns this very topic. Many have called this teaching the key to understanding the entire bible. I will let Professor C.A.L. Totten of Yale University tell you his thoughts concerning this very subject:
"I can never be too thankful to the Almighty that in my youth he used the late Professor Wilson to show me the difference between the two houses. The very understanding of this difference is the KEY by which almost the entire Bible becomes intelligible, and I cannot state too strongly that the man who has not yet seen that Israel of the Scripture is totally distinct from the Jewish people, is yet in the very infancy, the mere alphabet of Biblical study, and that to this day the meaning of seven-eighths of the Bible is shut to his understanding."
—Professor C.A.L. Totten (1851-1908) of Yale University
Stay connected with Jim Staley and family at:
https://StaleyFamilyMinistries.com
http://www.FB.com/JimStaleyOfficial
https://twitter.com/JimStaleyPage
#JimStaley #PassionForTruth #Yeshua #Torah #ChristianRoots #HebrewRoots #Judaism #Christian #EndOfTimes #Israel #Messiah #Christ #Messianic #JewishMessiah #Mashiach #ChurchFathers #EarlyChristians #Blessings #Curses #TheLaw #OldTestament #IdentityCrisis #TwoHouses #IsraelAndJudah #Israel #Judah #Jews #TenTribes #Scattered
This message has closed captioning (CC) available in English.
PDF TEXT: https://goo.gl/xzc31u
Published Feb 5, 2015
Español: "Crisis de Identidad" https://youtu.be/Of6gnSI0scQ
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For two thousand years we have all been taught that Israel is the Jewish people and the Jewish people are Israel. This misunderstanding has crippled our ability to truly glean from the scriptures all that was originally intended. The greatest prophecy of the bible concerns this very topic. Many have called this teaching the key to understanding the entire bible. I will let Professor C.A.L. Totten of Yale University tell you his thoughts concerning this very subject:
"I can never be too thankful to the Almighty that in my youth he used the late Professor Wilson to show me the difference between the two houses. The very understanding of this difference is the KEY by which almost the entire Bible becomes intelligible, and I cannot state too strongly that the man who has not yet seen that Israel of the Scripture is totally distinct from the Jewish people, is yet in the very infancy, the mere alphabet of Biblical study, and that to this day the meaning of seven-eighths of the Bible is shut to his understanding."
—Professor C.A.L. Totten (1851-1908) of Yale University
Stay connected with Jim Staley and family at:
https://StaleyFamilyMinistries.com
http://www.FB.com/JimStaleyOfficial
https://twitter.com/JimStaleyPage
#JimStaley #PassionForTruth #Yeshua #Torah #ChristianRoots #HebrewRoots #Judaism #Christian #EndOfTimes #Israel #Messiah #Christ #Messianic #JewishMessiah #Mashiach #ChurchFathers #EarlyChristians #Blessings #Curses #TheLaw #OldTestament #IdentityCrisis #TwoHouses #IsraelAndJudah #Israel #Judah #Jews #TenTribes #Scattered
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