The Insane Pro-Hamas Movement From New York To Israel-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 2 2024
8 months ago
Code Pink says on their site “For 11 months, we have mobilized and organized for Gaza, for Palestine and for a better future for all! And for 11 months, the United States has continued to fund, fuel and directly facilitate the genocide on Gaza. We say NO MORE! This country’s continued support for genocide at every turn of history does not represent us, the people. Together we can forge a new just future where the US no longer war mongers the world over.” If you want to know what a Comrade Kamala presidency looks like, this is it. America’s ‘cup of judgment’ is just about full, and about to be wrung out. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, if you don’t have yourself a King James Bible, and/or are not a student of end times prophecy, then everything happening right now is quite confusing to you, I get that. This is why we preach and teach the whole counsel of God, so that you might know what’s going on, and brother, it’s going. Yesterday in Israel, there was a massive rally of Far Left Jews demanding that the IDF lay down to the Hamas terrorists in order to ‘free the hostages’. Their counterparts in America are conducting pro-Hamas and pro-Palestinian rallies all over the country today, with New York City being the focal point. My heart breaks for the remaining hostages and their loved ones, but you are deceiving yourself if you think, for a second, that appeasing the people who kidnapped them will bring them home sooner. That’ll never happen. On this episode, we take you around the globe to bring you all the latest end times news you need to know.
