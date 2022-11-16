Dr. Yasu Nemoto on the Science of Water and Dr. Masaru Emoto!

Hello Friends! This is an interview with Dr. Yasu Nemoto on Dr. Masaru Emoto and the incredible field of water science! Before Dr. Emoto was murdered by the Chinese in 2014, he said that everything was Hado or vibration, and if you change your vibration, you can create a much better and happier world! Dr. Yasu Nemoto used to work with Dr. Emoto at his office in Tokyo, Japan for many years -- he has a really fascinating background! I hope you can all listen to his incredible interview! If we all work together, I know we can create a much better and happier world! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio www.outofthisworld1150.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.