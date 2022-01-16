MI5 Warned British Parliament That Chinese Government Deploys Woman To Exert Improper Influence Over Its Members

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/14/2022 MI5 warned the British parliament that the Chinese government has deployed a woman to exert improper influence over its members. MI5 urged Britain to treat the threat of spying from Russia, China and Iran as seriously as terrorism.