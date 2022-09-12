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Ding Dong, The Reptile’s Gone! Long Live Climate Change And Social Credit!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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1195 views • September 12, 2022

 The Queen is dead. The USSA has a new monkeypox queen. And, Commifornians’ reality checks so far this year: 1. You must buy an EV, but you can’t charge it. 2. Socialism sucks, should we move to Texas or Florida? 


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***** Sources for this video *****


Intro vid: Irish ticktock dancer Another One Bites The Dust (put on screen: Irish Tik Tok is Savage: https://twitter.com/AuthorNNBrown/status/1567977150963146753 


The Drug Lords of the British East India Trading Company:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fOIBJCThyG1P/


The BRUTAL Medieval MASSACRE Of Berwick: https://youtu.be/GORyS2hubag 


Crazy weather - “You’re saying this [heatwave] isn’t caused by man?” “Nah. Nothing to do with it. The only connection is man is here at the same time the sun and the moon are doing things”: https://t.me/c/1264095585/27753


Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Declared He Will Not Be Signing The "WHO Treaty", Saying Brazil Is Autonomous! Bolsonaro also said he did not adhere to lockdown policies.: https://t.me/c/1264095585/27751


Now that's someone who stood up to big pharma!    Jair Bolsonaro, the man who stood up to Big Pharma and the Globalists celebrates Independence Day with his legions of supporters. https://twitter.com/SaiKate108/status/1567540076682555393?t=6toICIQAjrnRplpdNKp8IA&s=19


#queen


#royalfamily


#princessdiana


#rothschilds


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