Ding Dong, The Reptile’s Gone! Long Live Climate Change And Social Credit!

The Queen is dead. The USSA has a new monkeypox queen. And, Commifornians’ reality checks so far this year: 1. You must buy an EV, but you can’t charge it. 2. Socialism sucks, should we move to Texas or Florida?





*NEW* TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ Buy early for a discount!

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos





***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: Irish ticktock dancer Another One Bites The Dust (put on screen: Irish Tik Tok is Savage: https://twitter.com/AuthorNNBrown/status/1567977150963146753





The Drug Lords of the British East India Trading Company:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fOIBJCThyG1P/





The BRUTAL Medieval MASSACRE Of Berwick: https://youtu.be/GORyS2hubag





Crazy weather - “You’re saying this [heatwave] isn’t caused by man?” “Nah. Nothing to do with it. The only connection is man is here at the same time the sun and the moon are doing things”: https://t.me/c/1264095585/27753





Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Declared He Will Not Be Signing The "WHO Treaty", Saying Brazil Is Autonomous! Bolsonaro also said he did not adhere to lockdown policies.: https://t.me/c/1264095585/27751





Now that's someone who stood up to big pharma! Jair Bolsonaro, the man who stood up to Big Pharma and the Globalists celebrates Independence Day with his legions of supporters. https://twitter.com/SaiKate108/status/1567540076682555393?t=6toICIQAjrnRplpdNKp8IA&s=19





#queen





#royalfamily





#princessdiana





#rothschilds



