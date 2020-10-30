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Thomas Jefferson's Vision: Top-15 Quotes on the Constitution and Liberty
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20 views • October 30, 2020
From the foundation of the Constitution - to foundational principles of liberty - and even some strategy to support and advance both - the top-15 quotes from the Sage of Monticello.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: October 30, 2020
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Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: October 30, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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