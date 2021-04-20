Red Notice on Miles Guo Being Neither Plausible nor Legitimate

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4/19/2017 Miles Guo, a tycoon dedicated to taking down the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), remarked at a VOA live broadcasting that the alleged Red Notice against him–issued by the Interpol–for which a phony bribery accusation laid the ground, was fabricated by the CCP. He also mentioned the issuance of this Red Notice is neither plausible nor legitimate, in terms of the procedure. This live broadcasting was later unplugged abruptly.