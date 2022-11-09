Recovering Stolen seeds from a Tree of Life and activation of a sleeping giant in Iraq

Michael Salla
Nov 9, 2022
On the evening of November 1, my US Army source JP told me about another giant in a stasis chamber that had been discovered in Iraq who was a king in ancient times. He explained that there was a significant connection with the giant in the stasis chamber found in Florida, who was also a former king, and JP made a further connection to a third sleeping giant in an underwater city in the Bermuda triangle that he visited in during one of his covert missions in late August 2022...
This is an audio version of an article published on Exopolitics.org on Nov 9. For article and references visit: https://exopolitics.org/recovering-stolen-seeds-from-a-tree-of-life-and-activating-a-sleeping-giant-in-iraq/
More info about December 3 Webinar available at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Pwk9gOxBTvCM25iWYcnfHw
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J9xl8kvONMk
