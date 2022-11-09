Recovering Stolen seeds from a Tree of Life and activation of a sleeping giant in Iraq

Michael Salla





Nov 9, 2022





On the evening of November 1, my US Army source JP told me about another giant in a stasis chamber that had been discovered in Iraq who was a king in ancient times. He explained that there was a significant connection with the giant in the stasis chamber found in Florida, who was also a former king, and JP made a further connection to a third sleeping giant in an underwater city in the Bermuda triangle that he visited in during one of his covert missions in late August 2022...





