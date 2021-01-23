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DR. RICHARD BARTLETT- BUDESONIDE TREATMENT FOR COVID-19 SILVER BULLET
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326 views • January 23, 2021
Like Hydroxychloriquine, Budesonide is another effective treatment that has been silenced under the rise of the Bill Gates driven vaccine agenda under medical tyranny.
Remember to tell your doctor that you are exercizing your 'right to try" if your doctor gives you a hard time when you request an alternate treatment. And by all means, DON'T TAKE THE VACCINE!
View more videos like this from Debbie Georgatos at https://www.amreicacanwetalk.org
Remember to tell your doctor that you are exercizing your 'right to try" if your doctor gives you a hard time when you request an alternate treatment. And by all means, DON'T TAKE THE VACCINE!
View more videos like this from Debbie Georgatos at https://www.amreicacanwetalk.org
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