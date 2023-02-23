Create New Account
Prophetic Report NETANYAHU NOW TRUMP | The Prophetic Report
37 views
channel image
Flyover Conservatives
Published Yesterday |
NETANYAHU NOW TRUMP | The Prophetic Report



Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 1:11pm CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



Amanda Grace 11/10

9:52-24:10

https://youtu.be/yjV1QoVEBFE



Julie Green

3:34-9:34

9:52-10:10

11:13-11:40

13:05-20:08

https://rumble.com/v1umflk-all-that-you-see-is-coming-to-an-end-they-will-no-longer-hold-my-nation-hos.html



Robin Bullock 11th Hour

57:53-108:32

https://youtu.be/tvsKNp_tXl4



President Trump announcing running

3:09-3:21

https://youtu.be/PsQDXjS9AiI





Psalm 35

Psalm 91





TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -

https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7



Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited

