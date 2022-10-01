Reality Collapse, Splits, Merges & Prelife Planning Timelines for Reincarnation w/EM Nicolay: MC #94

Welcome to another episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we dive deeper in to understanding the Mandela Effect phenomenon, otherwise known in Buddhism as jumping parallel realities with author, EM (Gene) Nicolay of “Timeline Collapse & Universal Ascension”, “The System Lords & The 12 Dimensions” and “Wheels of Creation”. Gene, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
In Buddhism, differing perspectives on how one creates Samsara, Nirvana, and the multiverse offers duality (positive/negative, up/down, etc), which gives everyone options to consider when deciding on what vibration their consciousness will resonate at next to engage in their next-best experience. What one focuses on, they create. Reality is not a one size fits all paradigm, and Buddhism allows for all expressions of God incarnated, as each soul makes its way back home from its sojourns.
PLEASE diversify where you get information by adding these free speech platforms.
https://rokfin.com/MerkabaChakras
https://rumble.com/c/c-889303
https://www.bitchute.com/merkabachakras/
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/merkabachakras
https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras
https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras
There are over 65 podcast sites to listen to the audio only version. The main one is: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras
For more information about E.M. (Gene) Nicolay's offerings, please visit his website: https://www.essencepath.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
#EMNicolay, #timelineshift, #mandelaeffects , #timelines ,#buddhism , #reincarnation , #ascension, #starseeds , #metaphysics , #transcendentalmeditation, #5thdimension , #consciousness , #realityshifts , #bodhidharma , #tulkuchildren, #aliens , #newearth , #mediumship , #spiritualawakening, #channeling , #3rddimension, #frequencies , #prelifeplanning , #parallelrealities , #genenicolay , #TimelineCollapseandUniversalAscension, #TheSystemLordsandThe12Dimensions, #WheelsofCreation , #spiritualawakening , #manifesting , #multiverse, #QHHT, #BQH, #Quantumhypnosis, #6thsenses
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.