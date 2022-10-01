Create New Account
Reality Collapse, Splits, Merges & Prelife Planning Timelines for Reincarnation w/EM Nicolay: MC #94
Published 2 months ago

Welcome to another episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we dive deeper in to understanding the Mandela Effect phenomenon, otherwise known in Buddhism as jumping parallel realities with author, EM (Gene) Nicolay of “Timeline Collapse & Universal Ascension”, “The System Lords & The 12 Dimensions” and “Wheels of Creation”. Gene, welcome to Merkaba Chakras! 


In Buddhism, differing perspectives on how one creates Samsara, Nirvana, and the multiverse offers duality (positive/negative, up/down, etc), which gives everyone options to consider when deciding on what vibration their consciousness will resonate at next to engage in their next-best experience. What one focuses on, they create. Reality is not a one size fits all paradigm, and Buddhism allows for all expressions of God incarnated, as each soul makes its way back home from its sojourns. 


 For more information about E.M. (Gene) Nicolay's offerings, please visit his website: https://www.essencepath.com/ 


To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/


