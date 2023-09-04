Underground Explosions in Maui?

Matt Baker interviews Scott Adam Maui resident. We discussed the disaster and all of the impossible coincidences the aftermath and strange explosions being heard throughout the island which appear to be coming from underground. If you have any more information about these underground explosions please contact me on Twitter @slave_2_liberty
Scott Adam is the creator of Liberty Arise Media, the current Chair of the Maui county Republican Party and former candidate for Hawai’i State House district 13. Scott is a freedom fighting patriot, and conservative activist who lives on the North Shore of Maui.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.