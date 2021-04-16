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Ray Flores Speaks at ReOpen San Diego Lawyers Against Lockdowns
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10 views • April 16, 2021
On Wednesday, April 15, 2021, Ray Flores, Esq. spoke to a group of 150 people at ReOpen San Diego about the legality of vaccine passports and mandatory vaccines.
www.ReOpenSD.org
Reference given in video: www.informedconsentdefense.org and video "Are the Unvaccinated Healthier?"
www.ReOpenSD.org
Reference given in video: www.informedconsentdefense.org and video "Are the Unvaccinated Healthier?"
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