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WHITE HOUSE PUSHES FEDERAL MANDATES from theHIghwire.com
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305 views • August 03, 2021
WHITE HOUSE PUSHES FEDERAL MANDATES
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/white-house-pushes-federal-mandates/
Biden has announced a Covid vaccination requirement for all federal employees despite the shot still holding an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. Is this legal and lawful? Are there any unions pushing back against his questionable mandate? The HighWire breaks it down.
POSTED: August 2, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/white-house-pushes-federal-mandates/
Biden has announced a Covid vaccination requirement for all federal employees despite the shot still holding an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. Is this legal and lawful? Are there any unions pushing back against his questionable mandate? The HighWire breaks it down.
POSTED: August 2, 2021
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