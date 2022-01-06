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The Stew Peters Show 01. 05. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
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31 views • January 06, 2022
Vax Injured Pilot GROUNDED, Jan 6 Defendant LIVE From Gulag, Jab Lot Number Update
Cody Flint is 34 years old. Until recently he worked as an agricultural pilot. He has fifteen years of flying experience. Like so many other people, Cody received the Pfizer shot last year. He waited 48 hours, then went up for a flight, but everything was wrong. He got a severe headache, “like a bomb went off inside his head.” He got tunnel vision, couldn’t properly move his arms and legs, and he even blacked out. It’s a miracle he managed to successfully land his plane, and Cody isn’t sure how he did it because he doesn’t remember actually landing. Cody Flint joins us to discuss.
Thursday will mark the one-year anniversary of the January 6 incident, the “insurrection” that the press is completely obsessed with. Jake Lang is one of those political prisoners. He’s 26 years old, from New York, but he’s rotting right now in the D.C. gulag for attending the January 6 rally. He’s been in that gulag for 12 months. He joins us in a call from the gulag.
Its that time of the week again, join Stew and Dr. Jane as they answer questions from Dr. Jane's own viewer telegram.
Update for the arrest of Vaccine Police founder Christopher Keys with media contacts. Light them up!
WBRC Channel 6
Main Switchboard: 205-322-6666
News Tips: [email protected]
Programming: [email protected]
VP/General Manager
Collin R. Gaston: [email protected]
205-583-4342
News Director
Shannon Isbell: [email protected]
205-583-8443
Assistant News Director
Krystal Swann: [email protected]
205-583-4333
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WVTM - Channel 13
Telephone:
Main: (205) 933-1313
News: (205) 558-7312
----------------------------------------------------------------------
CBS 42
Phone Numbers
Main: (205) 322-4200
News Tip-line: (205) 322-4665
Management Contacts
Vice President & General Manager – Jimmy Cromwell | [email protected]
News Director – Rob Martin | [email protected]
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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Cody Flint is 34 years old. Until recently he worked as an agricultural pilot. He has fifteen years of flying experience. Like so many other people, Cody received the Pfizer shot last year. He waited 48 hours, then went up for a flight, but everything was wrong. He got a severe headache, “like a bomb went off inside his head.” He got tunnel vision, couldn’t properly move his arms and legs, and he even blacked out. It’s a miracle he managed to successfully land his plane, and Cody isn’t sure how he did it because he doesn’t remember actually landing. Cody Flint joins us to discuss.
Thursday will mark the one-year anniversary of the January 6 incident, the “insurrection” that the press is completely obsessed with. Jake Lang is one of those political prisoners. He’s 26 years old, from New York, but he’s rotting right now in the D.C. gulag for attending the January 6 rally. He’s been in that gulag for 12 months. He joins us in a call from the gulag.
Its that time of the week again, join Stew and Dr. Jane as they answer questions from Dr. Jane's own viewer telegram.
Update for the arrest of Vaccine Police founder Christopher Keys with media contacts. Light them up!
WBRC Channel 6
Main Switchboard: 205-322-6666
News Tips: [email protected]
Programming: [email protected]
VP/General Manager
Collin R. Gaston: [email protected]
205-583-4342
News Director
Shannon Isbell: [email protected]
205-583-8443
Assistant News Director
Krystal Swann: [email protected]
205-583-4333
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WVTM - Channel 13
Telephone:
Main: (205) 933-1313
News: (205) 558-7312
----------------------------------------------------------------------
CBS 42
Phone Numbers
Main: (205) 322-4200
News Tip-line: (205) 322-4665
Management Contacts
Vice President & General Manager – Jimmy Cromwell | [email protected]
News Director – Rob Martin | [email protected]
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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